NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the dollar. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,557.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.81 or 0.00829110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00252765 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00035218 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002392 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00011189 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00024047 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.