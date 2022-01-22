NEXT.coin Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 22nd. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the US dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,557.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.81 or 0.00829110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00252765 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00035218 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002392 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00011189 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00024047 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

