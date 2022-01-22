NEXT (NEXT) Price Hits $0.0775

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, NEXT has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $482,569.41 and $78.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for $0.0775 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.13 or 0.00306951 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00010241 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000740 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003810 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

