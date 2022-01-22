NextDAO Hits Market Cap of $2.46 Million (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NextDAO has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and $1.28 million worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NextDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00052029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002854 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,255,997,248 coins and its circulating supply is 2,215,765,139 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.