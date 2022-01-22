NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to post $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. NextEra Energy also posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.83.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 466,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 362,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,586,000 after purchasing an additional 40,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE opened at $82.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.94. The company has a market capitalization of $162.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.83, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy (NEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.