NFT Index Market Cap Reaches $3.91 Million (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, NFT Index has traded down 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. NFT Index has a total market cap of $3.91 million and $25,428.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Index coin can now be bought for about $1,752.33 or 0.04960564 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00045770 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005849 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFTI is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

