Nichols (LON:NICL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,375.45

Nichols plc (LON:NICL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,375.45 ($18.77) and traded as high as GBX 1,400 ($19.10). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,380 ($18.83), with a volume of 19,004 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Nichols from GBX 1,350 ($18.42) to GBX 1,375 ($18.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of £508.68 million and a P/E ratio of 50.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,394.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,375.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

