NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.61 Billion

Analysts expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report $10.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.44 billion to $10.76 billion. NIKE reported sales of $10.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year sales of $47.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.79 billion to $47.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $53.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.37 billion to $54.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.13.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $16,752,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,376 shares of company stock worth $22,705,317 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of NIKE by 11.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after buying an additional 10,859 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of NIKE by 61.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 513,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $74,586,000 after buying an additional 195,635 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $142.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. NIKE has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.93. The firm has a market cap of $226.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

