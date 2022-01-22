NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,225 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in NIKE by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,295,000 after buying an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in NIKE by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 513,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $74,586,000 after buying an additional 195,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,888,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,376 shares of company stock worth $22,705,317. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.13.

NKE opened at $142.95 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.53 and a 200-day moving average of $162.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $226.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

