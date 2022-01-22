Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,203 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in NIO by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIO during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO opened at $27.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 2.37. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $64.60.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. 86 Research raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.76.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.