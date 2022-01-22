Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 7,549 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Under Armour by 2.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 46,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 44.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Under Armour by 11.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,698,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,916,000 after purchasing an additional 175,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,518,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,621,000 after purchasing an additional 621,481 shares during the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UAA opened at $18.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on UAA shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

