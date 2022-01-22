Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 967 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,565 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 309.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $104.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.26 and a one year high of $115.73.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.84) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

