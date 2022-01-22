Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 1,002 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth $412,419,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,747,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,938 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,289,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,665 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,426,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,028,000 after purchasing an additional 718,857 shares during the period. Finally, Teilinger Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 1,688.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 722,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,696,000 after purchasing an additional 682,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Entergy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Vertical Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.17.

In other news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETR stock opened at $109.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

