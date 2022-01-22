Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Cuts Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,446 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,244,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308,933 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,615.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,118,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,792 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 855.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,111,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,846 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,779,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,269,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $9.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.59%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

