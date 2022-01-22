Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $2.51 Million Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,745,509,000 after buying an additional 2,618,341 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,080,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,229,099,000 after buying an additional 180,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,070,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,027,000 after buying an additional 579,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,065,000 after purchasing an additional 163,990 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,337,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,776,000 after purchasing an additional 80,222 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 138 shares of company stock valued at $10,413. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ED stock opened at $82.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.16 and a 200-day moving average of $77.49.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.54%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.44.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

