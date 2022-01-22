Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 51,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.08.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $1,327,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $1,032,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,842,442 shares of company stock worth $60,555,406. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC opened at $17.97 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $72.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.20.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

