Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 1,280 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,806,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,305,640,000 after buying an additional 687,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,362,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $989,477,000 after buying an additional 121,962 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,626,000 after buying an additional 268,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,602,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,412,000 after buying an additional 185,475 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,277,000 after buying an additional 50,722 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameren from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.17.

NYSE:AEE opened at $87.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

