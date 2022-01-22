Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 1,564 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,804 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 200.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 36.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 77.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RNG. BTIG Research cut their target price on RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on RingCentral from $404.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.41.

NYSE:RNG opened at $167.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.60 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.92 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.27 and its 200 day moving average is $230.39.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $27,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total value of $4,643,373.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,938 shares of company stock worth $7,266,106. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

