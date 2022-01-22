Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,620,000 after buying an additional 6,921,391 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $859,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059,144 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,776 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,590 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth $165,098,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on IR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $57.27 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

