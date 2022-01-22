Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 1,408 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 180.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 15,612 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,173,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,430,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 18.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $87.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.22. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $53.43 and a 52 week high of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 139.19 and a beta of 1.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Hess’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

