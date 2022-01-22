Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 646 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Clorox by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,004,000 after buying an additional 400,773 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,672,000 after purchasing an additional 39,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Clorox by 106.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Clorox by 47.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,421,000 after purchasing an additional 456,269 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Clorox by 34.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,395,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,069,000 after purchasing an additional 356,260 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $178.60 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.02 and its 200 day moving average is $170.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

