NKN Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.39 Million (NKN)

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. NKN has a market cap of $135.01 million and $11.39 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NKN coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NKN has traded 35.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00180158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00052094 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00171095 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00032693 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002683 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000547 BTC.

NKN Coin Profile

NKN (NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NKN is nkn.org . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . NKN’s official message board is medium.com/nknetwork

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

Buying and Selling NKN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NKN using one of the exchanges listed above.

