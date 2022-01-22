Noir (NOR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $195.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Noir coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Noir has a total market cap of $107,130.24 and $195.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Noir has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00169817 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00032349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.94 or 0.00352344 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00063937 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00009225 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,469,714 coins. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

