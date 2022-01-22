Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.74.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nokia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th.
NOK traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,051,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,443,342. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. Nokia has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 25.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nokia in the third quarter worth $55,000. Optas LLC purchased a new position in Nokia in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nokia in the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.
Nokia Company Profile
Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.
