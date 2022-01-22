Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Price Reaches $9.71

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Non-Fungible Yearn has a total market cap of $854,329.11 and $547.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can now be purchased for $9.71 or 0.00027752 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Non-Fungible Yearn

Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,991 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Trading

