Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $61.52

Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 61.52 ($0.84) and traded as low as GBX 55.25 ($0.75). Northern Bear shares last traded at GBX 55.25 ($0.75), with a volume of 1,705 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 61.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 55.43. The stock has a market cap of £10.31 million and a P/E ratio of 5.70.

About Northern Bear (LON:NTBR)

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Building Services Activities.

