NorthRock Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,186 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC owned 0.43% of Wrap Technologies worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,933,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,877,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 485,338 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,830,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $27,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,240. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Wrap Technologies from $9.40 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Wrap Technologies in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of Wrap Technologies stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.52. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.96.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 340.13% and a negative return on equity of 49.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

