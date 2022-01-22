NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.31

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.31 and traded as high as C$13.36. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$13.21, with a volume of 693,348 shares traded.

NWH.UN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.85 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cormark set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.64.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.49.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

