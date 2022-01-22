NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Stake Raised by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 104.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,923 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,685,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573,877 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,449,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,795,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,173,000 after purchasing an additional 488,646 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,221,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,235,000 after purchasing an additional 69,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,597,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,793,000 after purchasing an additional 142,191 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $26.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.75. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

