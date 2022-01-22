Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.05. Novation Companies shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 141,552 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $5.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05.

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter.

Novation Cos., Inc through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of outsourced health care staffing and related services. Its services are performed by medical staff on-site at the company’s clients’ facilities. The company was founded by Scott F. Hartman and W. Lance Anderson on September 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

