Nsure.Network Achieves Market Cap of $375,085.93 (NSURE)

Nsure.Network (CURRENCY:NSURE) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Nsure.Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0662 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nsure.Network has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Nsure.Network has a market cap of $375,085.93 and $376,678.00 worth of Nsure.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00045173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Nsure.Network Coin Profile

Nsure.Network is a coin. Nsure.Network’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,668,964 coins. Nsure.Network’s official Twitter account is @Nsure_network . The official message board for Nsure.Network is medium.com/@nsure_network . Nsure.Network’s official website is nsure.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Nsure.Network works like an insurance company that is governed by Nsure stakers. By taking a risk from an individual, and spreading that risk around a community, the individual is able get their risk in the open finance world covered. Nsure.Network is built to protect and hedge your DeFi risk on different protocols. “

Nsure.Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nsure.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nsure.Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nsure.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

