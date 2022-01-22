Numinus Wellness (OTCMKTS:LKYSF) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Numinus Wellness Inc (OTCMKTS:LKYSF) fell 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.54. 104,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 522,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.47.

Numinus Wellness Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LKYSF)

Numinus Wellness, Inc operates as a Canadian health care company empowering healing and wellness through the development and delivery of safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies for mental illness, substance abuse and trauma. The Numinus model comprises psychedelic production, clinical research and clinical care, with a Health Canada-licenced research facility, seasoned medical team and growing network of clinics.

