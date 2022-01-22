NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.83.

NUVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NUVA traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.79. 1,005,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,217. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -113.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average of $58.01.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $270.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NuVasive will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical device company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 17.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

