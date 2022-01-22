nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,006,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,350 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.33% of nVent Electric worth $452,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 249.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,180,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,157,000 after buying an additional 34,829 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 888.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 13.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $5,000,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,467 shares of company stock worth $7,371,259. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVT opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

