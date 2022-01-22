Nyerium (NYEX) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Nyerium has a market capitalization of $12,600.16 and $4.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyerium coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nyerium has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,958.38 or 0.99783992 BTC.

METAWORLD (METAWORLD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium Profile

Nyerium (CRYPTO:NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 40,850,079 coins and its circulating supply is 35,965,451 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Nyerium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

