ODUWA (OWC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.88 Million

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $22,613.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001286 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,051.00 or 1.00191537 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00082926 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00021887 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00030200 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.75 or 0.00422326 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

