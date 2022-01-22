Offshift (XFT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $60.95 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. Offshift has a market cap of $60.95 million and approximately $8.46 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can now be bought for $13.57 or 0.00038177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,586.62 or 1.00082661 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00086143 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00021739 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002791 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00435873 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,490,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

