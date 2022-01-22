Oikos Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Oikos has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Oikos has a market capitalization of $542,969.55 and $2,663.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00052458 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,413.98 or 0.06861334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00058895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,142.63 or 0.99886919 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007583 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003346 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

