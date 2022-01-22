OKCash (OK) Price Down 20.9% This Week

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. OKCash has a total market cap of $932,371.43 and $1,450.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,119.50 or 1.00036157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00084158 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00021513 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00029444 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.87 or 0.00421202 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 84,167,310 coins. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

