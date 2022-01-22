Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.24). Okta reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKTA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.96.

In other news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,782,011. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 10.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 1.9% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 19.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 17.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 4.0% during the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded down $12.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.26. 6,284,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,299. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Okta has a 12 month low of $176.38 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.02.

Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

