OMG Network (OMG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $507.78 Million

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.28 or 0.00012152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $599.95 million and approximately $507.78 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded down 34.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.42 or 0.00333565 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000516 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.