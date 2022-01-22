Omni One Day Volume Reaches $736.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Omni coin can now be purchased for about $3.02 or 0.00008719 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Omni has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $736.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.60 or 0.00307747 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000742 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003809 BTC.

About Omni

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,311 coins and its circulating supply is 562,995 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

