ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stake Increased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,315,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,619 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of ONEOK worth $76,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in ONEOK by 77.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 289.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 203.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OKE. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.77.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $58.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

