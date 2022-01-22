OneRoot Network (RNT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $101,091.00

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $569,136.41 and $101,091.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004382 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network is a coin. Its launch date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

OneRoot Network Coin Trading

