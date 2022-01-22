OpenDAO Market Capitalization Achieves $168.85 Million (SOS)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:SOS) traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 49.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $168.85 million and approximately $45.63 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00044328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:SOS) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 73,545,908,892,348 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

