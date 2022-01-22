OpenOcean Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.97 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OpenOcean has traded down 36.8% against the U.S. dollar. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $23.69 million and $3.97 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OpenOcean alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00053098 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,437.09 or 0.06901629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00059820 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,317.82 or 1.00016894 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007591 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003414 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.