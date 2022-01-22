OptionRoom Price Hits $0.0558 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. OptionRoom has a market cap of $697,222.48 and approximately $73,155.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0558 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00052367 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,422.95 or 0.06874972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00059126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,289.46 or 1.00131710 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003439 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

