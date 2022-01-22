Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,899 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $82.22 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.73.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

