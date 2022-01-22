Orange (EPA:ORA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.56

Shares of Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €9.56 ($10.86) and traded as high as €10.01 ($11.38). Orange shares last traded at €9.92 ($11.27), with a volume of 6,770,747 shares changing hands.

ORA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.50) price target on Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.50) price target on Orange in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($14.77) price target on Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.10 ($11.48) price target on Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.80 ($11.14) price target on Orange in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €11.85 ($13.47).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

