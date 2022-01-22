Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Down 30.7% This Week

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $473,280.20 and approximately $5,842.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orbitcoin has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,329.00 or 1.00010443 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00086056 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.51 or 0.00278866 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00016110 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.35 or 0.00354843 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00161451 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007041 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001684 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001539 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

